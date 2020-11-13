COVID: Campania and Tuscany may turn red - sources

Tennis: Sinner gets to 1st ATP final
13 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 13 - Campania and Tuscany may be bumped up to high-risk COVID red zones, sources at a government steering committee-Higher Health Institute (ISS) meeting said Friday. Emilia-Romagna, Friuli and Marche may go orange, they said. The government is set to take a decision Friday night, after examining the latest COVID curve trend. The steering committee and ISS meeting concluded that data from regions indicated the regions should change to a higher-risk colour, with greater restrictions, the sources said. (ANSA).
