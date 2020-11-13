COVID: Conte warns against Xmas gatherings

Tennis: Sinner gets to 1st ATP final
ROME
13 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday warned against people gathering to shop and celebrate amid an expected COVID spike at Christmas saying spirituality was a private thing that should not be marked in groups. "We will consider the epidemiological curve that we'll have in December but we must not identify Christmas only with shopping, presents and boosting the economy," said the premier. "Christmas, whatever your religious faith, is certainly also a moment of private spiritual worship. "It is not a good thing to do private spiritual reflection with a lot of other people". Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia on Thursday said Xmas should be celebrated only among "closest family members". (ANSA).
