Rush to get oxygen in Naples pharmacies

NAPLES, NOV 13 - Pharmacies in Naples are facing a rush to get oxygen by "desperate" people amid the COVID pandemic, the head of the southern city's federation of pharmacies said Friday. "We have incessant requests for oxygen in the pharmacies," said Federfarma Napoli President , Riccardo Maria Iorio. "They are people who are understandably desperate and afraid and to whom, sadly, we almost always have to respond in the negative. "It was no use appealing to people to bring back the tanks to the pharmacies. "By now, demand has far outstripped supply". Iorio said many pharmacists had personally gone to recover tanks at people's houses, but oxygen distribution companies were having trouble getting the containers back. (ANSA).