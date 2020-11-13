Venerdì 13 Novembre 2020 | 15:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

NAPLES
ER toilet dead man granddaughter says he was murdered

ER toilet dead man granddaughter says he was murdered

 
CALTANISSETTA
Mafioso gets 30 yrs for bomb that killed mum, kids

Mafioso gets 30 yrs for bomb that killed mum, kids

 
BOLOGNA
COVID: E-R chief tests positive

COVID: E-R chief tests positive

 
ROME
Soccer: Antitrust says 9 clubs breached ticket norms

Soccer: Antitrust says 9 clubs breached ticket norms

 
BOLOGNA
Girl, 19, killed by drunk driver near Bologna

Girl, 19, killed by drunk driver near Bologna

 
ROME
Boat with 70 migrants south of Lampedusa - Alarm Phone

Boat with 70 migrants south of Lampedusa - Alarm Phone

 
ROME
Conte says 2021 will be year of tax reform, jobs policies

Conte says 2021 will be year of tax reform, jobs policies

 
ROME
Italy awaits govt decision on new orange and red regions

Italy awaits govt decision on new orange and red regions

 
ROME
At least 74 migrants drown off Libya - UN

At least 74 migrants drown off Libya - UN

 
ROME
COVID: 37,978 new cases, 636 dead

COVID: 37,978 new cases, 636 dead

 
ROME
Send in army to help Campania hospitals - Di Maio

Send in army to help Campania hospitals - Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

Il post-partita
Bari, il ds Romairone gonfia il petto: «Bravi tutti, partita perfetta»

Bari, il ds Romairone gonfia il petto: «Bravi tutti, partita perfetta»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariemergenza coronavirus
Policlinico Bari, 197 pazienti Covid ricoverati: presto altri 44 posti nel padiglione Balestrazzi

Policlinico Bari, 197 pazienti Covid ricoverati: presto altri 44 posti nel padiglione Balestrazzi

 
PotenzaControlli dei CC
Potenza, a spasso con la droga in pieno centro storico: arrestato 20enne

Potenza, a spasso con la droga in pieno centro storico: arrestato 20enne

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Torre Guaceto, GdF salva tartaruga: sarà operata

Torre Guaceto, GdF salva tartaruga: sarà operata

 
PhotoNewssanità
Foggia, da lunedì nuovo reparto pneumologia Covid al Riuniti

Foggia, da lunedì nuovo reparto pneumologia Covid al Riuniti

 
LecceLa sentenza
Lecce, morì dopo caduta dal capannone, Cassazione assolve Sergio Adelchi: «fatto non sussiste»

Lecce, morì dopo caduta dal capannone, Cassazione assolve Sergio Adelchi: «fatto non sussiste»

 
Tarantoil provvedimento
Taranto, sigilli al tesoretto dl malaffare: sequestrati beni per 400mila euro ad un 40enne

Taranto, sigilli al «tesoretto» del malaffare: sequestrati 400mila euro di beni ad un 40enne Vd

 
MateraNel Materano
Metaponto, scommesse online: GdF scopre evasione per 1,2 milioni di euro

Metaponto, scommesse online: GdF scopre evasione per 1,2 milioni di euro

 
BatIL RICORDO
Bisceglie, omaggio a De Trizio e De Cillis caduti a Nassiriya e ad Herat

Bisceglie, omaggio a De Trizio e De Cillis caduti a Nassiriya e ad Herat

 

i più letti

Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

Covid in Puglia, altri casi: 113 ricoveri in un giorno, 27 morti. Barese e Foggiano zone a rischio

Covid in Puglia, 1434 casi su quasi 9mila tamponi e 39 morti. +65 ricoveri. Lopalco: «Rallentare contagi o sarà blocco ospedali»

Bari a prova di chef: Borghese in città per una puntata di 4 Ristoranti

Bari a prova di chef: Borghese in città per una puntata di 4 Ristoranti

Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

Nardò, la padrona si sente male: salvata dal suo cane

Nardò, la padrona si sente male: salvata dal suo cane

NAPLES

ER toilet dead man granddaughter says he was murdered

'Killed in shame' says relative of 84-yr-old Giuseppe Cantalupo

ER toilet dead man granddaughter says he was murdered

NAPLES, NOV 13 - The granddaughter of an 84-year-old suspected COVID case who died in a Naples ER ward toilet earlier this week said Friday he was murdered. A video of Giuseppe Cantalupo's body went viral spurring condemnation to which the man who took it, 30-year-old Rosario La Monica, replied by saying he had done so to try and save Cantalupo's life and also to highlight the plight of ER patients amid intense COVID pressure on hospitals. The dead man's granddaughter, Tatiana, said on Facebook Friday "dying like that is not acceptable, he was my granddad, my best friend, and you murdered him, in the most brutal way of all, with shame". "The cowards didn't have the courage to tell us the condition he was found in. "How did he end up alone in that bathroom? "How did he get in there? "He wasn't in a (sufficiently strong) condition to get to the bathroom on his own. "Where were the nurses? The doctors? Where were the controls? How slimy you are. They didn't even left us recognize the body, telling us 'sorry but it's COVID, he's in a (body) bag'. "What an outrage to human dignity!". A 30-year-old man from near Naples has admitted posting the video of Cantalupo's body saying he had done so to try and save the man and also to highlight the plight of patients in the city's overstretched ERs. Rosario La Monica, who also has COVID, told ANSA: "I shot and put on Facebook that video and others too to show that there we are treated like people with the plague, elderly people abandoned and left on their own, as happened to that old man who died in the bathroom, who was alive when I got into (the ER at the Cardarelli Hospital)". La Monica went on: "He was in the same room as me, he didn't come out of the bathroom and so I went in. He couldn't breathe because he had COVID. I splashed some water in his face and then I asked for help but no one paid any attention to me. They arrived half an hour later and he was already dead. I can't stand it. "I shot those images because I wanted to show how disgusting (the situation is): when I asked for help no one would listen to me, and some of them even said 'mind your own business'. "I'd been in the hospital for two days, for respiratory problems. That person (the dead man) was with me in the room, with other old guys whom I, who was better, was helping". Europa Verde regional councillor Francesco Emilio Borrelli called for an immediate investigation to establish the truth of La Monica's "extremely grave" accusations. The posting of the video has been widely condemned. The hospital said they realised the case was newsworthy but the distribution of the video had been "deplorable". Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called the case of the dead man, who is believed to have died of a heart attack, "shocking". Naples prosecutors have sequestered the body and have opened a probe into the author of the video. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati