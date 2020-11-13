Mafioso gets 30 yrs for bomb that killed mum, kids

CALTANISSETTA, NOV 13 - A Sicilian mafioso got 30 years in jail Friday for a 1985 bomb attack on a Trapani investigating magistrate that killed a mother and her two six-year-old twin boys in a passing car. Vincenzo Galatolo was convicted of planting the bomb at Pizzolungo in Trapani intended to kill prosecutor Carlo Palermo. Palermo was miraculously unhurt but the bomb killed Barbara Rizzo, 33, and her six-year-old twin sons Salvatore and Giuseppe Asta. Palermo was deeply shocked by the incident and eventually left the magistrature. (ANSA).