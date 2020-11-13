COVID: E-R chief tests positive

BOLOGNA, NOV 13 - Emilia-Romagna Governor Stefano Bonaccini has tested positive for COVID-19, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) official said Friday. He said he had been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and was being treated at home. "I had the control swab, unfortunately positive," said Bonaccini, who staved off a strong challenge from the opposition League party earlier this year. "Given a strong and persistent cough, I was examined and I had further tests," he said on Facebook. "They diagnosed early-stage double pneumonia". This is one of the most common symptoms of COVID. "At the moment the doctors think I can be adequately treated at home, without being admitted to hospital". (ANSA).