Soccer: Antitrust says 9 clubs breached ticket norms

ROME, NOV 13 - Itay's antitrust authority on Friday said nine Serie A clubs including Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, AS Roma and Lazio breached norms on the sale of match and season tickets by imposing "vexatious clauses". The other clubs implicated in the probe are Atalanta, Cagliari, Genoa and Udinese. According to the antitrust, the clubs failed to recognise consumers' rights to reimbursements. It said some of the clubs had amended their conditions since the start of the probe. It ordered the clubs to pay compensation in a number of cases. Consumer rights group UNC President Massimiliano Dona said "this is excellent news". The probe was opened after UNC complaints. "This is a victory for consumers and a confirmation of the solidity of our charges," said Dona. He said the UNC "would have peferred monteray punishments against these clubs which obstinately refused to recognise the rights of consumers". It said fans who have not yet obtained compensation should be entitled to do so. (ANSA).