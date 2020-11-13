Venerdì 13 Novembre 2020 | 15:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

NAPLES
ER toilet dead man granddaughter says he was murdered

ER toilet dead man granddaughter says he was murdered

 
CALTANISSETTA
Mafioso gets 30 yrs for bomb that killed mum, kids

Mafioso gets 30 yrs for bomb that killed mum, kids

 
BOLOGNA
COVID: E-R chief tests positive

COVID: E-R chief tests positive

 
ROME
Soccer: Antitrust says 9 clubs breached ticket norms

Soccer: Antitrust says 9 clubs breached ticket norms

 
BOLOGNA
Girl, 19, killed by drunk driver near Bologna

Girl, 19, killed by drunk driver near Bologna

 
ROME
Boat with 70 migrants south of Lampedusa - Alarm Phone

Boat with 70 migrants south of Lampedusa - Alarm Phone

 
ROME
Conte says 2021 will be year of tax reform, jobs policies

Conte says 2021 will be year of tax reform, jobs policies

 
ROME
Italy awaits govt decision on new orange and red regions

Italy awaits govt decision on new orange and red regions

 
ROME
At least 74 migrants drown off Libya - UN

At least 74 migrants drown off Libya - UN

 
ROME
COVID: 37,978 new cases, 636 dead

COVID: 37,978 new cases, 636 dead

 
ROME
Send in army to help Campania hospitals - Di Maio

Send in army to help Campania hospitals - Di Maio

 

Il Biancorosso

Il post-partita
Bari, il ds Romairone gonfia il petto: «Bravi tutti, partita perfetta»

Bari, il ds Romairone gonfia il petto: «Bravi tutti, partita perfetta»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariemergenza coronavirus
Policlinico Bari, 197 pazienti Covid ricoverati: presto altri 44 posti nel padiglione Balestrazzi

Policlinico Bari, 197 pazienti Covid ricoverati: presto altri 44 posti nel padiglione Balestrazzi

 
PotenzaControlli dei CC
Potenza, a spasso con la droga in pieno centro storico: arrestato 20enne

Potenza, a spasso con la droga in pieno centro storico: arrestato 20enne

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Torre Guaceto, GdF salva tartaruga: sarà operata

Torre Guaceto, GdF salva tartaruga: sarà operata

 
PhotoNewssanità
Foggia, da lunedì nuovo reparto pneumologia Covid al Riuniti

Foggia, da lunedì nuovo reparto pneumologia Covid al Riuniti

 
LecceLa sentenza
Lecce, morì dopo caduta dal capannone, Cassazione assolve Sergio Adelchi: «fatto non sussiste»

Lecce, morì dopo caduta dal capannone, Cassazione assolve Sergio Adelchi: «fatto non sussiste»

 
Tarantoil provvedimento
Taranto, sigilli al tesoretto dl malaffare: sequestrati beni per 400mila euro ad un 40enne

Taranto, sigilli al «tesoretto» del malaffare: sequestrati 400mila euro di beni ad un 40enne Vd

 
MateraNel Materano
Metaponto, scommesse online: GdF scopre evasione per 1,2 milioni di euro

Metaponto, scommesse online: GdF scopre evasione per 1,2 milioni di euro

 
BatIL RICORDO
Bisceglie, omaggio a De Trizio e De Cillis caduti a Nassiriya e ad Herat

Bisceglie, omaggio a De Trizio e De Cillis caduti a Nassiriya e ad Herat

 

i più letti

Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

Covid in Puglia, altri casi: 113 ricoveri in un giorno, 27 morti. Barese e Foggiano zone a rischio

Covid in Puglia, 1434 casi su quasi 9mila tamponi e 39 morti. +65 ricoveri. Lopalco: «Rallentare contagi o sarà blocco ospedali»

Bari a prova di chef: Borghese in città per una puntata di 4 Ristoranti

Bari a prova di chef: Borghese in città per una puntata di 4 Ristoranti

Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

Nardò, la padrona si sente male: salvata dal suo cane

Nardò, la padrona si sente male: salvata dal suo cane

ROME

Soccer: Antitrust says 9 clubs breached ticket norms

uventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, AS Roma, Lazio charged in probe

Soccer: Antitrust says 9 clubs breached ticket norms

ROME, NOV 13 - Itay's antitrust authority on Friday said nine Serie A clubs including Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, AS Roma and Lazio breached norms on the sale of match and season tickets by imposing "vexatious clauses". The other clubs implicated in the probe are Atalanta, Cagliari, Genoa and Udinese. According to the antitrust, the clubs failed to recognise consumers' rights to reimbursements. It said some of the clubs had amended their conditions since the start of the probe. It ordered the clubs to pay compensation in a number of cases. Consumer rights group UNC President Massimiliano Dona said "this is excellent news". The probe was opened after UNC complaints. "This is a victory for consumers and a confirmation of the solidity of our charges," said Dona. He said the UNC "would have peferred monteray punishments against these clubs which obstinately refused to recognise the rights of consumers". It said fans who have not yet obtained compensation should be entitled to do so. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati