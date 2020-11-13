Venerdì 13 Novembre 2020 | 13:17

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

BOLOGNA
Girl, 19, killed by drunk driver near Bologna

Girl, 19, killed by drunk driver near Bologna

 
ROME
Boat with 70 migrants south of Lampedusa - Alarm Phone

Boat with 70 migrants south of Lampedusa - Alarm Phone

 
ROME
Conte says 2021 will be year of tax reform, jobs policies

Conte says 2021 will be year of tax reform, jobs policies

 
ROME
Italy awaits govt decision on new orange and red regions

Italy awaits govt decision on new orange and red regions

 
ROME
At least 74 migrants drown off Libya - UN

At least 74 migrants drown off Libya - UN

 
ROME
COVID: 37,978 new cases, 636 dead

COVID: 37,978 new cases, 636 dead

 
ROME
Send in army to help Campania hospitals - Di Maio

Send in army to help Campania hospitals - Di Maio

 
BRESCIA
Man, 60, arrested in disappearance of ex-girlfriend

Man, 60, arrested in disappearance of ex-girlfriend

 
VATICAN CITY
Many clinging to boats fleeing virus of injustice - pope

Many clinging to boats fleeing virus of injustice - pope

 
ROME
Italian pair lead London bar to world title

Italian pair lead London bar to world title

 
NAPLES
Man admits posting video of hospital toilet body

Man admits posting video of hospital toilet body

 

Il Biancorosso

Il post-partita
Bari, il ds Romairone gonfia il petto: «Bravi tutti, partita perfetta»

Bari, il ds Romairone gonfia il petto: «Bravi tutti, partita perfetta»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisinel Brindisino
Torre Guaceto, GdF salva tartaruga: sarà operata

Torre Guaceto, GdF salva tartaruga: sarà operata

 
PhotoNewssanità
Foggia, da lunedì nuovo reparto pneumologia Covid al Riuniti

Foggia, da lunedì nuovo reparto pneumologia Covid al Riuniti

 
LecceLa sentenza
Lecce, morì dopo caduta dal capannone, Cassazione assolve Sergio Adelchi: «fatto non sussiste»

Lecce, morì dopo caduta dal capannone, Cassazione assolve Sergio Adelchi: «fatto non sussiste»

 
Tarantoil provvedimento
Taranto, sigilli al tesoretto dl malaffare: sequestrati beni per 400mila euro ad un 40enne

Taranto, sigilli al «tesoretto» del malaffare: sequestrati 400mila euro di beni ad un 40enne Vd

 
BariIl video
Bari, sindaco Decaro in reparto Terapia Intensiva: «Angoscia vedere la situazione Covid da vicino»

Bari, Decaro in reparto Terapia Intensiva: «Angoscia vedere la situazione Covid da vicino»

 
MateraNel Materano
Metaponto, scommesse online: GdF scopre evasione per 1,2 milioni di euro

Metaponto, scommesse online: GdF scopre evasione per 1,2 milioni di euro

 
BatIL RICORDO
Bisceglie, omaggio a De Trizio e De Cillis caduti a Nassiriya e ad Herat

Bisceglie, omaggio a De Trizio e De Cillis caduti a Nassiriya e ad Herat

 
PotenzaIl caso
Basilicata, la Regione vuole fermare i «turisti del tampone»

Basilicata, la Regione vuole fermare i «turisti del tampone»

 

i più letti

Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

Covid in Puglia, altri casi: 113 ricoveri in un giorno, 27 morti. Barese e Foggiano zone a rischio

Covid in Puglia, 1434 casi su quasi 9mila tamponi e 39 morti. +65 ricoveri. Lopalco: «Rallentare contagi o sarà blocco ospedali»

Bari a prova di chef: Borghese in città per una puntata di 4 Ristoranti

Bari a prova di chef: Borghese in città per una puntata di 4 Ristoranti

Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

Nardò, la padrona si sente male: salvata dal suo cane

Nardò, la padrona si sente male: salvata dal suo cane

ROME

Boat with 70 migrants south of Lampedusa - Alarm Phone

'Boatpeople hotline' urges Italy to intervene

Boat with 70 migrants south of Lampedusa - Alarm Phone

ROME, NOV 13 - A boat carrying some 70 migrants has been sighted south of the Italian island of Lampedusa, Alarm Phone said Friday. It said an unidentified vessel had refused to rescue the migrants. Alarm Phone urged Italian authorities to intervene. "Italia authorities have been informed, don't delay the rescue!", it said on Twitter. Alarm Phone is "a hotline for boatpeople in distress", it says on its website, especially in the Med. At least 74 migrants drowned off the coast of Libya on Thursday, the UN said. The craft that sank was carrying over 120 people including women and children, it said. The shipwreck off the coast of Khums was the latest in a series of tragedies involving at least eight other shipwrecks in the Central Mediterranean since 1 October. Some 47 survivors were brought ashore by the Libyan coast guard and fishermen, and 31 bodies were retrieved. the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in the past two days at least 19 people, including two children drowned after two boats capsized in the Central Mediterranean, while the vessel Open Arms - the only NGO ship currently operating on this route - rescued more than 200 people in three operations. "The mounting loss of life in the Mediterranean is a manifestation of the inability of States to take decisive action to redeploy much needed, dedicated Search and Rescue capacity in the deadliest sea-crossing in the world," said Federico Soda, IOM Libya Chief of Mission. "We have long called for a change in the evidently unworkable approach to Libya and the Mediterranean, including ending returns to the country and establishing a clear disembarkation mechanism followed by solidarity from other states. Thousands of vulnerable people continue to pay the price for inaction both at sea and on land." So far this year, at least 900 people have drowned in the Mediterranean trying to reach European shores, some due to delays in rescue. More than 11,000 others have been returned to Libya, putting them at risk of facing human rights violations, detention, abuse, trafficking and exploitation, as documented by the United Nations. IOM has recorded a recent upsurge in departures from the country with some 1,900 being intercepted and returned and over 780 arrivals in Italy from Libya since the beginning of October alone. Worsening humanitarian conditions of migrants detained in overcrowded centres, widespread arbitrary arrests and imprisonment, and the extortion and abuse are alarming. In the absence of any safeguards for migrants returned to the country, the Libyan Search and Rescue zone must be redefined to allow for international actors to conduct life-saving operations, the IOM said. IOM maintains that Libya is not a safe port for return and reiterates its call on the international community and the European Union to take urgent and concrete action to end the cycle of return and exploitation. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati