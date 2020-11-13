Girl, 19, killed by drunk driver near Bologna

BOLOGNA, NOV 13 - A 19-year-old girl was killed by a drunk driver near Bologna Thursday night, ANSA sources said. The young woman, Irene Boruzzi, was hit as she was walking across a zebra crossing, they said. The 45-year-old driver failed a breathalyser, police said. The man,, Davide Melillo, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. He was placed under house arrest. He has a record for drunk driving and resisting arrest. The incident happened at Castenaso. Emergency teams rushed to the scene but Boruzzi died shortly after impact, sources said. Melillo was said to have been more than four times over the limit. Associations on Friday called for the fight against drink driving to be upped. The local mayor noted that that stretch of road was well-illuminated. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).