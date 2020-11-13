Conte says 2021 will be year of tax reform, jobs policies

ROME, NOV 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that 2021 will be the year of tax reforms and new "active" employment policies. Speaking at an event organized by the CGIL trade union, the premier said "2021 will be the year for fiscal reform and active employment policies, we must intervene on the social buffers (jobless benefits) which are too old". CGIL chief Maurizio Landini said "may it be a year to create jobs, not to fire (people)". Conte also told Landini that a new business statute was needed to help create new employment opportunities. He said "the energy transition will create new opportunities that we must exploit." The premier agreed with the CGIL chief that Italy's Workers' Statute must be update and reinforced to help protect jobs. But he said his new proposed business statute would help growth and job creation. Conte was speaking at a CGIL event entitled "Futura (Foundation): Employment, Environment, Innovation". CGIL is the largest and most leftwing of Italy's Big Three union federations, which also include CISL and UIL. Italy is enduring an unprecedented COVID-linked downturn but the economy is expected to rebound next year. (ANSA).