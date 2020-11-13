Venerdì 13 Novembre 2020 | 13:17

BOLOGNA
Girl, 19, killed by drunk driver near Bologna

Girl, 19, killed by drunk driver near Bologna

 
ROME
Boat with 70 migrants south of Lampedusa - Alarm Phone

Boat with 70 migrants south of Lampedusa - Alarm Phone

 
ROME
Conte says 2021 will be year of tax reform, jobs policies

Conte says 2021 will be year of tax reform, jobs policies

 
ROME
Italy awaits govt decision on new orange and red regions

Italy awaits govt decision on new orange and red regions

 
ROME
At least 74 migrants drown off Libya - UN

At least 74 migrants drown off Libya - UN

 
ROME
COVID: 37,978 new cases, 636 dead

COVID: 37,978 new cases, 636 dead

 
ROME
Send in army to help Campania hospitals - Di Maio

Send in army to help Campania hospitals - Di Maio

 
BRESCIA
Man, 60, arrested in disappearance of ex-girlfriend

Man, 60, arrested in disappearance of ex-girlfriend

 
VATICAN CITY
Many clinging to boats fleeing virus of injustice - pope

Many clinging to boats fleeing virus of injustice - pope

 
ROME
Italian pair lead London bar to world title

Italian pair lead London bar to world title

 
NAPLES
Man admits posting video of hospital toilet body

Man admits posting video of hospital toilet body

 

Il Biancorosso

Il post-partita
Bari, il ds Romairone gonfia il petto: «Bravi tutti, partita perfetta»

Bari, il ds Romairone gonfia il petto: «Bravi tutti, partita perfetta»

 

Brindisinel Brindisino
Torre Guaceto, GdF salva tartaruga: sarà operata

Torre Guaceto, GdF salva tartaruga: sarà operata

 
PhotoNewssanità
Foggia, da lunedì nuovo reparto pneumologia Covid al Riuniti

Foggia, da lunedì nuovo reparto pneumologia Covid al Riuniti

 
LecceLa sentenza
Lecce, morì dopo caduta dal capannone, Cassazione assolve Sergio Adelchi: «fatto non sussiste»

Lecce, morì dopo caduta dal capannone, Cassazione assolve Sergio Adelchi: «fatto non sussiste»

 
Tarantoil provvedimento
Taranto, sigilli al tesoretto dl malaffare: sequestrati beni per 400mila euro ad un 40enne

Taranto, sigilli al tesoretto dl malaffare: sequestrati beni per 400mila euro ad un 40enne

 
BariIl video
Bari, sindaco Decaro in reparto Terapia Intensiva: «Angoscia vedere la situazione Covid da vicino»

Bari, sindaco Decaro in reparto Terapia Intensiva: «Angoscia vedere la situazione Covid da vicino»

 
MateraNel Materano
Metaponto, scommesse online: GdF scopre evasione per 1,2 milioni di euro

Metaponto, scommesse online: GdF scopre evasione per 1,2 milioni di euro

 
BatIL RICORDO
Bisceglie, omaggio a De Trizio e De Cillis caduti a Nassiriya e ad Herat

Bisceglie, omaggio a De Trizio e De Cillis caduti a Nassiriya e ad Herat

 
PotenzaIl caso
Basilicata, la Regione vuole fermare i «turisti del tampone»

Basilicata, la Regione vuole fermare i «turisti del tampone»

 

ROME

Conte says 2021 will be year of tax reform, jobs policies

May it be a year to create jobs, not fire says CGIL head Landini

Conte says 2021 will be year of tax reform, jobs policies

ROME, NOV 13 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that 2021 will be the year of tax reforms and new "active" employment policies. Speaking at an event organized by the CGIL trade union, the premier said "2021 will be the year for fiscal reform and active employment policies, we must intervene on the social buffers (jobless benefits) which are too old". CGIL chief Maurizio Landini said "may it be a year to create jobs, not to fire (people)". Conte also told Landini that a new business statute was needed to help create new employment opportunities. He said "the energy transition will create new opportunities that we must exploit." The premier agreed with the CGIL chief that Italy's Workers' Statute must be update and reinforced to help protect jobs. But he said his new proposed business statute would help growth and job creation. Conte was speaking at a CGIL event entitled "Futura (Foundation): Employment, Environment, Innovation". CGIL is the largest and most leftwing of Italy's Big Three union federations, which also include CISL and UIL. Italy is enduring an unprecedented COVID-linked downturn but the economy is expected to rebound next year. (ANSA).

