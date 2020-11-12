At least 74 migrants drown off Libya - UN
ROME
12 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 12 - At least 74 migrants drowned off the coast of Libya on Thursday, the UN said. The craft that sank was carrying over 120 people including women and children, it said. Some 47 survivors have been brought ashore by the Libyan coast guard and fishermen, and 31 bodies have so far been recovered. The search for the other victims is continuing, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said. (ANSA).
