COVID: 37,978 new cases, 636 dead

ROME, NOV 12 - Italy on Thursday registered 37,978 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said. There were 636 new dead in the pandemic. The daily death toll was up from 623 Wednesday and is a new high since April 6 when there were also 636 daily deaths. It is the highest toll in the second wave. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 43,559. The number of new daily cases was up from 32,961 Wednesday. There 89 more intensive care patients on Thursday, bringing the total in ICUs up to 3,170. There was a new record for swabs Thursday at over 234,000, with a rate of positive rising to 16%. (ANSA).