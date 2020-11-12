Send in army to help Campania hospitals - Di Maio

ROME, NOV 12 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday called for the army to be sent in to help hard-pressed Campanian hospitals cope with the second wave of COVID-19 in the southern Italian region. "There is an emergency within the emergency and they are the images that are coming from Campania's hospitals," he said in a Facebook video. "The health system is in huge difficulties in the whole of the south: the army and the civil protection must go in to reinforce our doctors and nurses who are on their last legs", said Di Maio, who is from Campania. (ANSA).