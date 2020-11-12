Many clinging to boats fleeing virus of injustice - pope

COVID: 37,978 new cases, 636 dead
VATICAN CITY
12 Novembre 2020
VATICAN CITY, NOV 12 - Pope Francis said in a message on the 40th anniversary of the foundation of the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) that "today too many people in the world are forced to cling to boats and dinghies in a bid to seek refuge from the viruses of injustice, violence and war". Francis said "my thoughts go out especially to the many men, women and children who turn to the JRS to seek refuge and assistance. "May they know that the Pope is close to them and their families and he remembers them in his prayers. "Looking to the future, I am confident that no halt or challenge, personal or institutional, will be able to distract or discourage you from responding generously to the urgent call of promoting a culture of closeness and encounter via the determined defence of the rights of those whom you accompany every day". The latest shipwreck in the Mediterranean killed six people including an 18-month-old boy. (ANSA).
