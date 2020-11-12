Giovedì 12 Novembre 2020 | 17:51

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 37,978 new cases, 636 dead

COVID: 37,978 new cases, 636 dead

 
ROME
Send in army to help Campania hospitals - Di Maio

Send in army to help Campania hospitals - Di Maio

 
BRESCIA
Man, 60, arrested in disappearance of ex-girlfriend

Man, 60, arrested in disappearance of ex-girlfriend

 
VATICAN CITY
Many clinging to boats fleeing virus of injustice - pope

Many clinging to boats fleeing virus of injustice - pope

 
ROME
Italian pair lead London bar to world title

Italian pair lead London bar to world title

 
NAPLES
Man admits posting video of hospital toilet body

Man admits posting video of hospital toilet body

 
PIACENZA
Man, 81, serenades COVID-positive wife outside hospital

Man, 81, serenades COVID-positive wife outside hospital

 
ROME
Celebrate Xmas only with immediate family - Boccia

Celebrate Xmas only with immediate family - Boccia

 
ROME
COVID: Veneto, E-R shut shops on Sundays

COVID: Veneto, E-R shut shops on Sundays

 
ROME
Over 1% of population positive for COVID - Gimbe

Over 1% of population positive for COVID - Gimbe

 
ROME
COVID: E-R shuts shops on Sundays

COVID: E-R shuts shops on Sundays

 

Il Biancorosso

Il post-partita
Bari, il ds Romairone gonfia il petto: «Bravi tutti, partita perfetta»

Bari, il ds Romairone gonfia il petto: «Bravi tutti, partita perfetta»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoL'ordinanza di Melucci
Covid 19, dopo Bari nuova stretta anche a Taranto: chiusi negozi dalle 18

Covid 19, dopo Bari nuova stretta anche a Taranto: chiusi negozi dalle 18

 
BariIl caso
Covid a Bitonto, foto di un set in una scuola spacciata per reparto, il sindaco: «Basta fake news»

Covid a Bitonto, foto di un set in una scuola spacciata per reparto, il sindaco: «Basta fake news»

 
Foggianel foggiano
Cerignola, in casa ha due pistole abusive: arrestato

Cerignola, in casa ha due pistole abusive: arrestato

 
BatIl caso
Barletta, attiva carte bancomat intestate ai clienti e sottrae 30mila euro: denunciata dipendente banca

Barletta, attiva carte bancomat intestate ai clienti e sottrae 30mila euro: denunciata dipendente banca

 
PotenzaIl caso
Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

 
LecceSul sito Anas
Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

 
MateraBasilicata
Matera, sindaco Bennardi: «Preoccupa aumento casi Covid, ci sarà tavolo di crisi»

Matera, sindaco Bennardi: «Preoccupa aumento casi Covid, ci sarà tavolo di crisi»

 
BrindisiLa decisione
Coronavirus, a Brindisi sindaco Rossi chiude mercato settimanale

Coronavirus, a Brindisi sindaco Rossi chiude mercato settimanale

 

i più letti

Covid, giornata nera in Puglia: 1245 nuovi casi (metà nel Barese), 25 morti. I ricoveri toccano quota 1.147

Puglia, altri 1332 casi: 113 ricoveri in un giorno, 27 morti. Barese e Foggiano zone a rischio. Lopalco: no a Italia divisa in aree di rischio

Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

Nardò, la padrona si sente male: salvata dal suo cane

Nardò, la padrona si sente male: salvata dal suo cane

Coronavirus, il video dell'infermiere del Pronto Soccorso del San Carlo di Potenza è un inno a non mollare

Coronavirus, il video dell'infermiere del Pronto Soccorso del San Carlo di Potenza è un inno a non mollare

Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

BRESCIA

Man, 60, arrested in disappearance of ex-girlfriend

Suspected femicide in Brescia

Man, 60, arrested in disappearance of ex-girlfriend

BRESCIA, NOV 12 - A 60-year-old Serbian man was arrested Thursday after the disappearance of his 42-year-old Ukrainian former girlfriend. The man has denied killing her but police say he disposed of a carpet with suspected blood stains and blonde hair on it. The carpet is now being tested to see if the DNA matches that of the victim. The man has been charged with murdering the woman and disposing of her body. The woman was a carer and barista. Her disappearance was reported by a friend. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati