Man, 60, arrested in disappearance of ex-girlfriend

COVID: 37,978 new cases, 636 dead
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Covid 19, dopo Bari nuova stretta anche a Taranto: chiusi negozi dalle 18
i più letti
Puglia, altri 1332 casi: 113 ricoveri in un giorno, 27 morti. Barese e Foggiano zone a rischio. Lopalco: no a Italia divisa in aree di rischio
Coronavirus, il video dell'infermiere del Pronto Soccorso del San Carlo di Potenza è un inno a non mollare
BRESCIA
12 Novembre 2020
BRESCIA, NOV 12 - A 60-year-old Serbian man was arrested Thursday after the disappearance of his 42-year-old Ukrainian former girlfriend. The man has denied killing her but police say he disposed of a carpet with suspected blood stains and blonde hair on it. The carpet is now being tested to see if the DNA matches that of the victim. The man has been charged with murdering the woman and disposing of her body. The woman was a carer and barista. Her disappearance was reported by a friend. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su