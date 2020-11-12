Man, 60, arrested in disappearance of ex-girlfriend

BRESCIA, NOV 12 - A 60-year-old Serbian man was arrested Thursday after the disappearance of his 42-year-old Ukrainian former girlfriend. The man has denied killing her but police say he disposed of a carpet with suspected blood stains and blonde hair on it. The carpet is now being tested to see if the DNA matches that of the victim. The man has been charged with murdering the woman and disposing of her body. The woman was a carer and barista. Her disappearance was reported by a friend. (ANSA).