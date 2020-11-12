Italian pair lead London bar to world title

ROME, NOV 12 - A London bar has been named number one out f the World's 50 Best Bars thanks to an Italian-led team. The Connaught Bar in Mayfair came top of the prestigious ranking thanks to the talents of Ago Perrone and Giorgio Bargiani, its Director of Mixology and Head Mixologist. "It's hard to think of a bar anywhere in the world that has made excellence so effortlessly routine as Connaught Bar," said the 50 Best website. "This Mayfair hotel bar's trick is it isn't trend-chasing and flash; under the stewardship of Ago Perrone, Giorgio Bargiani and Maura Milia, it evolves from one year to the next, always delivering with poise and studied purpose". (ANSA).