Man, 81, serenades COVID-positive wife outside hospital

Man admits posting video of hospital toilet body
PIACENZA
12 Novembre 2020
PIACENZA, NOV 12 - An 81-year-old former member of Italy's crack Alpine regiment has gained a big social media following by serenading his COVID-positive wife outside her hospital window after visits were banned in the second wave of the pandemic. Stefano Bozzini, aka 'the Gianni Morandi of the Alpini' as his former comrades call him at reunions, has used his trusty accordion to play the favourite romantic standards of his wife Carla having set up a stool outside the hospital at Castelsangiovanni near Piacenza. Interviewed by the Piacenza daily Libertà, Bozzini said "it was a sunny day, I would have liked to play longer, for the whole day". (ANSA).
