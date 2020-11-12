Man admits posting video of hospital toilet body

NAPLES, NOV 12 - A 30-year-old Naples man on Thursday admitted posting a video of the body of a COVID-posive elderly man in a hospital toilet saying he had done so to highlight the plight of patients in the city's ERs. Rosario La Monica told ANSA: "I shot and put on Facebook that video and others too to show that there we are treated like people with the plague, elderly people abandoned and left on their own, as happened to that old man who died in the bathroom, who was alive when I got into (the ER at the Cardarelli Hospital)". La Monica went on: "He was in the same room as me, he didn't come out of the bathroom and so I went in. He couldn't breathe because he had COVID. I splashed some water in his face and then I asked for help but no one paid any attention to me. They arrived half an hour later and he was already dead. I can't stand it". The posting of the video has been widely condemned. The hospital said they realised the case was newsworthy but the distribution of the video had been "deplorable". Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called the case of the dead man, who is believed to have died of a heart attack, "shocking". (ANSA).