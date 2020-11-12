Celebrate Xmas only with immediate family - Boccia

Man admits posting video of hospital toilet body
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, altri 1332 casi: 113 ricoveri in un giorno, 27 morti. Barese e Foggiano zone a rischio. Lopalco: no a Italia divisa in aree di rischio
Coronavirus, il video dell'infermiere del Pronto Soccorso del San Carlo di Potenza è un inno a non mollare
ROME
12 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 12 - Regional Affairs Minister Francesco Boccia said Thursday that people should not plan on celebrating Christmas with any big get-togethers due to the threat of COVID-19. The minister told La7 television that it would be best for people to spend Christmas only in the company of "closest family members". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su