COVID: Veneto, E-R shut shops on Sundays

ROME, NOV 12 - The Veneto and Emilia-Romagna regions are shutting shops on Sundays in new anti-COVID ordinances aimed at preventing public gatherings, sources said Thursday. Pharmacies, parapharmacies, food stores, tobacconists and news kiosks will be exempt from the new closure. Bars and restaurants will stay open, although they have to close at 18:00 under a recent government decree. In Veneto, shopping malls and major outlets will also be closed on Saturdays. Veneto Governor Luca Zaia issued the ordinance, which also bans walking a round historic centres from Friday until December 3. Friuli took similar action against gatherings but said that access to shops will be reserved for the elderly in the fist two hours of the day. Campania may also face further restrictions. "We'll see the data tomorrow and then decide," said Regional Affairs Minister Federico Boccia. Italy is enduring a second weave of COVID and has introduced a three-tier colour scheme for regions: red, orange and yellow. (ANSA).