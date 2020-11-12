COVID: E-R shuts shops on Sundays

ROME, NOV 12 - The Emilia-Romagna region is shutting shops on Sundays in a new anti-COVID ordinance aimed at preventing public gatherings, sources said Thursday. Pharmacies, parapharmacies, food stores, tobacconists and news kiosks will be exempt from the new closure. Bars and restaurants will stay open, although they have to close at 18:00 under a recent government decree. Veneto and Friuli are poised to take similar action against gatherings. Italy is enduring a second weave of COVID and has introduced a three-tier colour scheme for regions: red, orange and yellow. (ANSA).