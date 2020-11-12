Over 1% of population positive for COVID - Gimbe

ROME, NOV 12 - Nino Cartabellotta, the head of the Gimbe health foundation, said Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic is out of control in Italy after passing the threshold of infecting 1% of the population. His statement comes after Italy passed the one-million-cases mark on Wednesday, when the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive are added up. "Yesterday we passed 600,000 currently positive cases, that means people who are in isolation at home, in hospital with symptoms or in intensive care," Cartabellotta told RAI television. "This is important because, as we know, an epidemic is described as 'out of control' when the number of people positive goes over 1% of the population. "Yesterday, in addition to passing the mark of one million cases since the start of the epidemic, we also went through the threshold of 1% of the population being currently infected with Sars-Cov-2". (ANSA).