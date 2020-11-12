Over 1% of population positive for COVID - Gimbe

COVID: Veneto, E-R shut shops on Sundays
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, altri 1332 casi: 113 ricoveri in un giorno, 27 morti. Barese e Foggiano zone a rischio. Lopalco: no a Italia divisa in aree di rischio
Coronavirus, il video dell'infermiere del Pronto Soccorso del San Carlo di Potenza è un inno a non mollare
ROME
12 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 12 - Nino Cartabellotta, the head of the Gimbe health foundation, said Thursday that the COVID-19 pandemic is out of control in Italy after passing the threshold of infecting 1% of the population. His statement comes after Italy passed the one-million-cases mark on Wednesday, when the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive are added up. "Yesterday we passed 600,000 currently positive cases, that means people who are in isolation at home, in hospital with symptoms or in intensive care," Cartabellotta told RAI television. "This is important because, as we know, an epidemic is described as 'out of control' when the number of people positive goes over 1% of the population. "Yesterday, in addition to passing the mark of one million cases since the start of the epidemic, we also went through the threshold of 1% of the population being currently infected with Sars-Cov-2". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su