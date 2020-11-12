Italian household income down 7.2%, top in G7-OECD

COVID: Veneto, E-R shut shops on Sundays
ROME
12 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 12 - Italian household income fell 7.2% in the second quarter, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Thursday. The Italian figure was the worst in the Group of Seven, the OECD said. Real family income fell 1.2% in Germany, 2.3% in France, and 3.4% in the United Kingdom, it said. The OECD added that at an international level, government support measures "continued to protect the income of households from the economic impact of COVID-19 in the second quarter of 2020". The Italian economy is facing a double-digit contraction this year and a rebound of about half that next year, due to COVID. The virus, and its attendant lockdowns, have sparked a recession that is unprecedented in recent times. (ANSA).
