Milan COVID R number dropping fast with lockdown-health head

COVID: Veneto, E-R shut shops on Sundays
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, altri 1332 casi: 113 ricoveri in un giorno, 27 morti. Barese e Foggiano zone a rischio. Lopalco: no a Italia divisa in aree di rischio
Coronavirus, il video dell'infermiere del Pronto Soccorso del San Carlo di Potenza è un inno a non mollare
ROME
12 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 12 - Walter Bergamaschi, the director general of Milan's ATS health authority, said Thursday that the COVID-19 R reproduction number had dropped sharply since the city and the surrounding region of Lombardy were put into a soft lockdown last week. "Milan's Rt number today was around 1.25," Bergamaschi told Sky TG24. "It is coming down day after day with the lockdown. "It has come down almost by half with respect to the peak". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su