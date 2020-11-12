Milan COVID R number dropping fast with lockdown-health head

ROME, NOV 12 - Walter Bergamaschi, the director general of Milan's ATS health authority, said Thursday that the COVID-19 R reproduction number had dropped sharply since the city and the surrounding region of Lombardy were put into a soft lockdown last week. "Milan's Rt number today was around 1.25," Bergamaschi told Sky TG24. "It is coming down day after day with the lockdown. "It has come down almost by half with respect to the peak". (ANSA).