Poor get COVID tests in St Peter's colonnade

VATICAN CITY, NOV 12 - Poor people are being offered free COVID-19 swabs at a walk-in clinic set up by the Vatican in the colonnade of St Peter's Square. In two weeks the clinic has taken 50 swabs a day, said Archbishop Rino Fisichella, President of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelisation. This is in addition to providing flu jabs, he said. The service is available to the poor coming into dormitories under the colonnade and to those wanting to return to their countries of origin, said Fisichella. The archbishop said the service is one of the "concrete signs" offered by the Church for World Poor Day next Sunday. (ANSA).