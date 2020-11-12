COVID contagion in jails up 600% in 2 weeks - union
ROME
12 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 12 - OSAPP, the union representing Italy's prison guards, said Thursday that COVID-19 contagion has increased by "around 600%" in two weeks in the nation's jails. In a letter to Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede and the head of the Penitentiary Department, Dino Petralia, the union also complained about a lack of personal protective equipment and the absence national measures to prevent contagion in jails. (ANSA).
