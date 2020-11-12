Giovedì 12 Novembre 2020 | 12:13

ROME
COVID contagion in jails up 600% in 2 weeks - union

ROME
COVID: Documents seized in Sardinia night-clubs probe

ROME
COVID: some 460,000 SMEs risk closing - study

Body of baby who drowned in boat wreck taken to Lampedusa

ROME
Soccer: Italy unbeaten in 20 games after thrashing Estonia

MILAN
La Scala philharmonic puts off opening till Feb

ROME
COVID: 623 dead, 32,961 new cases

VENICE

Veneto, E-R, Friuli to pass new measures - Zaia

 
LAMPEDUSA
At least 5 migrants drown in shipwreck says NGO

MILAN
COVID: Flare gun found in hospital 'old and inoffensive'

ROME
COVID: hospitals close to collapse - doctors, nurses

Bari, il ds Romairone gonfia il petto: «Bravi tutti, partita perfetta»

TarantoIl provvedimento
Mafia, GdF Taranto sequestra beni per oltre 2 milioni di euro a pregiudicato

FoggiaIl caso
Dad o scuola in presenza? Tensione fra genitori a Foggia, arrivano i cc

BariCriminalità
Bari, perquisiscono 16enne e lo rapinano, «Questa è zona nostra»: minore denunciato

BatIl caso
Barletta, attiva carte bancomat intestate ai clienti e sottrae 30mila euro: denunciata dipendente banca

PotenzaIl caso
Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

LecceSul sito Anas
Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

MateraBasilicata
Matera, sindaco Bennardi: «Preoccupa aumento casi Covid, ci sarà tavolo di crisi»

BrindisiLa decisione
Coronavirus, a Brindisi sindaco Rossi chiude mercato settimanale

ROME

OSAPP complains of lack of personal protective equipment

ROME, NOV 12 - OSAPP, the union representing Italy's prison guards, said Thursday that COVID-19 contagion has increased by "around 600%" in two weeks in the nation's jails. In a letter to Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede and the head of the Penitentiary Department, Dino Petralia, the union also complained about a lack of personal protective equipment and the absence national measures to prevent contagion in jails. (ANSA).

