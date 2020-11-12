Giovedì 12 Novembre 2020 | 12:13

ROME
COVID contagion in jails up 600% in 2 weeks - union

ROME
COVID: Documents seized in Sardinia night-clubs probe

ROME
COVID: some 460,000 SMEs risk closing - study

Body of baby who drowned in boat wreck taken to Lampedusa

ROME
Soccer: Italy unbeaten in 20 games after thrashing Estonia

MILAN
La Scala philharmonic puts off opening till Feb

ROME
COVID: 623 dead, 32,961 new cases

VENICE

Veneto, E-R, Friuli to pass new measures - Zaia

 
LAMPEDUSA
At least 5 migrants drown in shipwreck says NGO

MILAN
COVID: Flare gun found in hospital 'old and inoffensive'

ROME
COVID: hospitals close to collapse - doctors, nurses

Il Biancorosso

Il post-partita
Bari, il ds Romairone gonfia il petto: «Bravi tutti, partita perfetta»

TarantoIl provvedimento
Mafia, GdF Taranto sequestra beni per oltre 2 milioni di euro a pregiudicato

FoggiaIl caso
Dad o scuola in presenza? Tensione fra genitori a Foggia, arrivano i cc

BariCriminalità
Bari, perquisiscono 16enne e lo rapinano, «Questa è zona nostra»: minore denunciato

BatIl caso
Barletta, attiva carte bancomat intestate ai clienti e sottrae 30mila euro: denunciata dipendente banca

PotenzaIl caso
Melfi, 2 prof negazionisti augurano il cancro a studenti in mascherina

LecceSul sito Anas
Neve in Salento? Scatta l'obbligo delle catene per andare a Gallipoli e a Otranto

MateraBasilicata
Matera, sindaco Bennardi: «Preoccupa aumento casi Covid, ci sarà tavolo di crisi»

BrindisiLa decisione
Coronavirus, a Brindisi sindaco Rossi chiude mercato settimanale

ROME

COVID: Documents seized in Sardinia night-clubs probe

Reopening of night venues in August may have fuelled contagion

ROME, NOV 12 - Police have reportedly executed a warrant from prosecutors to seize documents from the regional government in Sardinia in relation to its decision to allow the island's night clubs to reopen in August. Prosecutors have opened a probe into an alleged "culpable epidemic" over accusations that the reopening of the night clubs fuelled coronavirus contagion, first on the island and then in other parts of Italy. Two Sardinian newspapers said the document's seized regarded Governor Christian Solinas's August 11 order to reopen the night venues and the assessment of a scientific panel that it was based on. There were reportedly two expert assessments regarding the reopening of the night clubs, one of which is said to have been negative. (ANSA).

