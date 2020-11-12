COVID: Documents seized in Sardinia night-clubs probe

ROME, NOV 12 - Police have reportedly executed a warrant from prosecutors to seize documents from the regional government in Sardinia in relation to its decision to allow the island's night clubs to reopen in August. Prosecutors have opened a probe into an alleged "culpable epidemic" over accusations that the reopening of the night clubs fuelled coronavirus contagion, first on the island and then in other parts of Italy. Two Sardinian newspapers said the document's seized regarded Governor Christian Solinas's August 11 order to reopen the night venues and the assessment of a scientific panel that it was based on. There were reportedly two expert assessments regarding the reopening of the night clubs, one of which is said to have been negative. (ANSA).