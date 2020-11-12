Body of baby who drowned in boat wreck taken to Lampedusa

(ANSAmed) - LAMPEDUSA, NOV 12 - The body of Joseph, a six-month old baby originally from Guinea who was among six people to drown in a migrant-boat wreck in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, has been taken to the Italian island of Lampedusa, sources said. The Italian Coast Guard took the child's body from a ship run by the NGO Open Arms, which rescued around 100 people from the boat wreck, via air to the Sicilian island overnight along with two women in urgent need of medical attention, one of whom is pregnant. Three other people in need of treatment were taken to Malta, sources said. Open Arms said the dinghy the asylum seekers were travelling on had collapsed and tipped them into the sea. (ANSAmed).