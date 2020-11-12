Soccer: Italy unbeaten in 20 games after thrashing Estonia

Body of baby who drowned in boat wreck taken to Lampedusa
12 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 12 - An experimental Italy side thrashed Estonia 4-0 in Florence on Wednesday, despite coach Roberto Mancini not being on the bench, taking the national team's unbeaten run up to 20 games. SC Freiburg midfielder Vincenzo Grifo scored his first and second goals for the Azzurri while Federico Bernardeschi and Riccardo Orsolini were on target too. Stand-in boss Alberico Evani was on the sidelines as Mancini has tested positive for COVID-19. Many of the players Mancini has called up are also currently unavailable because of positive tests or because they are in isolation due to cases of the coronavirus within their club teams, as with Fiorentina, Roma and Lazio. It is hoped that Mancini and most of those players will be able to come back before Italy's Nations League games against Poland and Bosnia Herzegovina on November 15 and 18. (ANSA).
