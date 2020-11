La Scala philharmonic puts off opening till Feb

MILAN, NOV 11 - The La Scala philharmonic orchestra has put off the opening of its 2020/2021 season from December 14 to February due to COVID-19. The decision follows the cancellation of the La Scala premiere on December 7. The decision was taken at a board meeting on Monday where Maurizio Beretta, president of the Unicredit Foundation and Head of the Italian bank's Group Institutional & Cultural Affairs, was confermed as La Scala board president. (ANSA).