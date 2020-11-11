Mercoledì 11 Novembre 2020 | 18:33

MILAN
La Scala philharmonic puts off opening till Feb

ROME
COVID: 623 dead, 32,961 new cases

VENICE

Veneto, E-R, Friuli to pass new measures - Zaia

 
LAMPEDUSA
At least 5 migrants drown in shipwreck says NGO

MILAN
COVID: Flare gun found in hospital 'old and inoffensive'

ROME
COVID: hospitals close to collapse - doctors, nurses

ROME
Golf: Woods says 2019 Masters win gave him goosebumps

REGGIO CALABRIA
'Ndrangheta boss starts collaborating with police

PADUA
Man who torched Padua bars ID'd

LAMPEDUSA
NGO ship rescuing 100 migrants in sea

MILAN
Cops eyeing other 'orgies' of man who raped girl, 18

Il Biancorosso

Il tecnico
Bari, Auteri si è beccato il virus: è in isolamento domiciliare

BatL'iniziativa
Covid a Trinitapoli, scattano le sentinelle anti-assembramento

BariIl virus
Coronavirus a Corato, 78 contagi in una Rssa: morta un'anziana

FoggiaIl caso
Covid 19, nel Foggiano Onlus e Casa di Riposo sono virus free

MateraBasilicata
Matera, sindaco Bennardi: «Preoccupa aumento casi Covid, ci sarà tavolo di crisi»

PotenzaSanità
Potenza, Ordine Medici comunica ritardi su vaccini antinfluenzali

TarantoIl caso
Frode fiscale, a Taranto GdF sequestra beni per 4 mln a imprenditori agricoli

BrindisiLa decisione
Coronavirus, a Brindisi sindaco Rossi chiude mercato settimanale

LecceTra Lizzanello e Cavallino
L'ipermercato è a 1km da casa ma in un altro comune: multati nel Leccese

ROME

COVID: 623 dead, 32,961 new cases

Total infections since pandemic started now over 1 million

ROME, NOV 11 - Italy registered 623 new COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, up from 580 Tuesday and a new post-April high. It is the highest toll in the second wave, and the highest since April 6 when there 636 daily deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 42,953. There were 32,961 new cases, down from 35,098 Tuesday. Lombardy had 8,180 cases in 24 hours, Campania 3,166, Veneto 3,082, and Piedmont 2,953. Almost 11 months since the start of the pandemic, Italy has now had over one million cases of COVID-19, the ministry said. Total infections, it said, including those who have recovered and victims, now stand at 1,028,424. Over 29,000 are currently in hospital with symptoms, the ministry said. More than 3,000 are in intensive care. (ANSA).

