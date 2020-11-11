COVID: 623 dead, 32,961 new cases

ROME, NOV 11 - Italy registered 623 new COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, up from 580 Tuesday and a new post-April high. It is the highest toll in the second wave, and the highest since April 6 when there 636 daily deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 42,953. There were 32,961 new cases, down from 35,098 Tuesday. Lombardy had 8,180 cases in 24 hours, Campania 3,166, Veneto 3,082, and Piedmont 2,953. Almost 11 months since the start of the pandemic, Italy has now had over one million cases of COVID-19, the ministry said. Total infections, it said, including those who have recovered and victims, now stand at 1,028,424. Over 29,000 are currently in hospital with symptoms, the ministry said. More than 3,000 are in intensive care. (ANSA).