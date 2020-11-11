Veneto, E-R, Friuli to pass new measures - Zaia

VENICE, NOV 11 - Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Friuli are set to pass new more restrictive anti-COVID measures, Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said Wednesday. The three regions, along with Campania, had been touted as set to move from yellow (low COVID risk) to orange (moderate) but no official government move has been announced. Zaia said the new measures would be different in each region. "But they will be in line with each other, in principle," he added. Last week Premier Giuseppe Conte's government introduced a three-tier system of restrictions to combat an upswing in COVID cases during the second wave of the virus. This saw Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d'Aosta go into a new, but slightly softer, lockdown after being classed as high-contagion-risk red zones. The autonomous province of Bolzano joined them this week, when five regions, Abruzzo, Umbria, Basilicata, Liguria and Tuscany, were bumped up from yellow to orange zones, joining Puglia and Sicily. These areas have slightly less stringent restrictions as they have been classed as medium-high risk while the rest of the country is moderate risk - yellow. However, the Higher Health Institute said Tuesday that four other currently yellow regions, Campania, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Emilia-Romagna, were close to being moved up a tier too. Under the restrictions, which apply until, December 3, non-essential shops and markets are closed in red zones and travel outside one's home town is banned, except for work or health reasons. Conte has said his government is doing everything it can to combat the spread of COVID-19 while averting another "total lockdown" like the one Italy endured during the first wave of the coronavirus. "I'm working to avoid a total lockdown," Conte said in an interview published by daily newspaper La Stampa on Wednesday. "The (contagion) curve is climbing but I expect it to start to bend over the next few days, in part due to the effect of the new measures." (ANSA).