NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Veneto, E-R, Friuli to pass new measures - Zaia

 
At least 5 migrants drown in shipwreck says NGO

COVID: Flare gun found in hospital 'old and inoffensive'

COVID: hospitals close to collapse - doctors, nurses

Golf: Woods says 2019 Masters win gave him goosebumps

'Ndrangheta boss starts collaborating with police

Man who torched Padua bars ID'd

NGO ship rescuing 100 migrants in sea

Cops eyeing other 'orgies' of man who raped girl, 18

33 arrests as Messina mafia clan busted

Man shoots wife dead, calls cops

Bari, Auteri si è beccato il virus: è in isolamento domiciliare

Coronavirus, 4 nuovi drive through attivati nel Barese

Sistema Trani, pm Lecce chiedono 19 anni e 10 mesi per Nardi

Covid 19, nel Foggiano Onlus e Casa di Riposo sono virus free

Matera, sindaco Bennardi: «Preoccupa aumento casi Covid, ci sarà tavolo di crisi»

Potenza, Ordine Medici comunica ritardi su vaccini antinfluenzali

Frode fiscale, a Taranto GdF sequestra beni per 4 mln a imprenditori agricoli

Coronavirus, a Brindisi sindaco Rossi chiude mercato settimanale

L'ipermercato è a 1km da casa ma in un altro comune: multati nel Leccese

Covid, giornata nera: 1245 nuovi casi (metà nel Barese), 25 morti. I ricoveri toccano quota 1.147.

Caos scuole in Puglia, nel «duello» al TAR l'avvocatura dello Stato «appoggia» Emiliano

Il presidente di Innovapuglia e il "ciondolo magico": purifica l'aria dal virus

Coronavirus, in Italia oltre 35mila nuovi casi e altri 580 morti. Quasi un milione di contagi da inizio pandemia

Coronavirus, un barboncino risultato positivo nel Barese

VENICE

Veneto, E-R, Friuli to pass new measures - Zaia

Different, but inspired by same principle says Veneto governor

VENICE, NOV 11 - Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Friuli are set to pass new more restrictive anti-COVID measures, Veneto Governor Luca Zaia said Wednesday. The three regions, along with Campania, had been touted as set to move from yellow (low COVID risk) to orange (moderate) but no official government move has been announced. Zaia said the new measures would be different in each region. "But they will be in line with each other, in principle," he added. Last week Premier Giuseppe Conte's government introduced a three-tier system of restrictions to combat an upswing in COVID cases during the second wave of the virus. This saw Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d'Aosta go into a new, but slightly softer, lockdown after being classed as high-contagion-risk red zones. The autonomous province of Bolzano joined them this week, when five regions, Abruzzo, Umbria, Basilicata, Liguria and Tuscany, were bumped up from yellow to orange zones, joining Puglia and Sicily. These areas have slightly less stringent restrictions as they have been classed as medium-high risk while the rest of the country is moderate risk - yellow. However, the Higher Health Institute said Tuesday that four other currently yellow regions, Campania, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Emilia-Romagna, were close to being moved up a tier too. Under the restrictions, which apply until, December 3, non-essential shops and markets are closed in red zones and travel outside one's home town is banned, except for work or health reasons. Conte has said his government is doing everything it can to combat the spread of COVID-19 while averting another "total lockdown" like the one Italy endured during the first wave of the coronavirus. "I'm working to avoid a total lockdown," Conte said in an interview published by daily newspaper La Stampa on Wednesday. "The (contagion) curve is climbing but I expect it to start to bend over the next few days, in part due to the effect of the new measures." (ANSA).

