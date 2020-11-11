COVID: Flare gun found in hospital 'old and inoffensive'

MILAN, NOV 11 - A flare gun found in a Milan hospital Tuesday in an apparent act of intimidation amid COVID regulation protests was "old and inoffensive", police said Wednesday. A preliminary analysis has shown that it was too old to do any harm, they said. The gun, of the type used by soccer ultras, was found taped under seats in a locker room next to a room where CAT scans are carried out in a radiology ward at Niguarda Hospital. A Milan prosecutor has opened a probe into possession of war weapons, against person or persons unknown. Police have said the stunt was "a demonstrative act" to be seen in the context of recent widespread protests against COVID restrictions in Italy. The government has introduced a three-tier colour system ranking regions from moderate to high COVID risk. (ANSA).