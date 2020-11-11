Mercoledì 11 Novembre 2020 | 17:07

VENICE

Veneto, E-R, Friuli to pass new measures - Zaia

 
LAMPEDUSA
At least 5 migrants drown in shipwreck says NGO

MILAN
COVID: Flare gun found in hospital 'old and inoffensive'

ROME
COVID: hospitals close to collapse - doctors, nurses

ROME
Golf: Woods says 2019 Masters win gave him goosebumps

REGGIO CALABRIA
'Ndrangheta boss starts collaborating with police

PADUA
Man who torched Padua bars ID'd

LAMPEDUSA
NGO ship rescuing 100 migrants in sea

MILAN
Cops eyeing other 'orgies' of man who raped girl, 18

MESSINA
33 arrests as Messina mafia clan busted

ROME
Man shoots wife dead, calls cops

Il tecnico
Bari, Auteri si è beccato il virus: è in isolamento domiciliare

BariLotta al virus
Coronavirus, 4 nuovi drive through attivati nel Barese

BatGiustizia truccata
Sistema Trani, pm Lecce chiedono 19 anni e 10 mesi per Nardi

FoggiaIl caso
Covid 19, nel Foggiano Onlus e Casa di Riposo sono virus free

MateraBasilicata
Matera, sindaco Bennardi: «Preoccupa aumento casi Covid, ci sarà tavolo di crisi»

PotenzaSanità
Potenza, Ordine Medici comunica ritardi su vaccini antinfluenzali

TarantoIl caso
Frode fiscale, a Taranto GdF sequestra beni per 4 mln a imprenditori agricoli

BrindisiLa decisione
Coronavirus, a Brindisi sindaco Rossi chiude mercato settimanale

LecceTra Lizzanello e Cavallino
L'ipermercato è a 1km da casa ma in un altro comune: multati nel Leccese

LAMPEDUSA

LAMPEDUSA, NOV 11 - The NGO run migrant rescue ship Open Arms said at least five people had drowned among some 100 migrants it rescued from the waters of the central Mediterranean. It said it had managed to save all the children. Open Arms said the dinghy they were travelling on had collapsed and tipped them into the sea. The migrants are expected to be taken to the island of Lampedusa once they have been recovered. "We are completing the rescue, there are five people dead for the moment, the children are on board," said Open Arms on Twitter. It said its medical team was treating all the rescued migrants. (ANSA).

