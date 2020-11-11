At least 5 migrants drown in shipwreck says NGO

Veneto, E-R, Friuli to pass new measures - Zaia
LAMPEDUSA, NOV 11 - The NGO run migrant rescue ship Open Arms said at least five people had drowned among some 100 migrants it rescued from the waters of the central Mediterranean. It said it had managed to save all the children. Open Arms said the dinghy they were travelling on had collapsed and tipped them into the sea. The migrants are expected to be taken to the island of Lampedusa once they have been recovered. "We are completing the rescue, there are five people dead for the moment, the children are on board," said Open Arms on Twitter. It said its medical team was treating all the rescued migrants. (ANSA).
