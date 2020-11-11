COVID: hospitals close to collapse - doctors, nurses

Veneto, E-R, Friuli to pass new measures - Zaia
ROME
11 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 11 - Italy's hospitals are close to breaking point because of the number of COVID-19 patients they are facing, the nation's internal medicine doctors, internal medicine nurses and geriatricians said in an open letter on Wednesday. "The hospitals are close to collapse because of the shortage of personnel and the lack of beds in the face of an abnormal flow of patients because of the rapid and vertiginous spread of COVID infection," read the letter. "Messages that downplay the situation should not be given... the situation in the hospitals is dramatic". The federation of Italian medical guilds recently called for a nationwide lockdown amid a sharp upswing in COVID-19 cases. (ANSA).
