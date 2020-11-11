Mercoledì 11 Novembre 2020 | 15:02

COVID: hospitals close to collapse - doctors, nurses

Golf: Woods says 2019 Masters win gave him goosebumps

'Ndrangheta boss starts collaborating with police

Man who torched Padua bars ID'd

NGO ship rescuing 100 migrants in sea

Cops eyeing other 'orgies' of man who raped girl, 18

33 arrests as Messina mafia clan busted

Man shoots wife dead, calls cops

Over 5,500 illegal websites, pirate channels blocked

We're trying to avoid a total lockdown says Conte

Former ASPI CEO Castellucci put under house arrest

Bari, Auteri si è beccato il virus: è in isolamento domiciliare

Mascherine e assembramenti: nel weekend più controlli nel Barese

Matera, sindaco Bennardi: «Preoccupa aumento casi Covid, ci sarà tavolo di crisi»

Potenza, Ordine Medici comunica ritardi su vaccini antinfluenzali

Frode fiscale, a Taranto GdF sequestra beni per 4 mln a imprenditori agricoli

Coronavirus, a Brindisi sindaco Rossi chiude mercato settimanale

Coronavirus, donna di 77 anni trasportata in elicottero da Andria a Lecce

L'ipermercato è a 1km da casa ma in un altro comune: multati nel Leccese

Foggia, al Policlinico Riuniti in attivazione 32 nuovi posti letto

REGGIO CALABRIA

'Ndrangheta boss starts collaborating with police

Maurizio Cortese helping probes of Calabria-based Mob

REGGIO CALABRIA, NOV 11 - The acting boss of one of the most powerful clans in Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta, has started collaborating with police from his prison cell, police said Wednesday. This is a major breakthrough as he is the first 'Ndrangheta boss to help police. The Calabrian organisation's rule of silence or 'omertà' is even tighter than that of Cosa Nostra in Sicily, its older but less powerful cousin. Maurizio Cortese, considered to be the 'regent' of the Serraino clan, has decided to become a confidential informant, judicial sources said. Police said they hoped his turning state's evidence will help them fight 'Ndrangheta, which controls the European cocaine trade and has infiltrated the economies of Italy and many other countries. (ANSA).

