Golf: Woods says 2019 Masters win gave him goosebumps

ROME
11 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 11 - Tiger Woods said Wednesday last year's Masters win gave him goosebumps. "If I think of the 2019 triumph I still get goosebumps. I remember hugging my family and the tear-filled eyes of my children. It was an incredible emotion. Can I win again? I really want to," said the Californian on the eve of this year's event at Augusta, which saw him triumph for the fifth time last year. Woods is now aiming to equal Jack Nicklaus's record of six Green Jackets. "I'll give it my best shot and try to give myself a chance," said Woods, 44, who won his first major in 11 years at last year's Masters and is three behind Niclaus's record haul of 18 majors. (ANSA).
