Man who torched Padua bars ID'd

PADUA, NOV 11 - A 55-year-old rough sleeper of Calabrian origin has been identified as the man who set fire to three historic bars in the centre of Padua on the night of Monday-Tuesday, police said Wednesday. He was arrested after police viewed CCTV footage and quizzed informants in the Veneto city. The tramp has a criminal record for robbery, fraud, drug offences, weapons offences, and illegal gambling, police said. Police said they had ID'd the man after establishing that his appearance, build and clothes were the same as the homeless person caught on security cameras leaving the scene of one of the fires. The arson attacks left the outsides of the bars scorched. They caused "huge damage", owners said. (ANSA).