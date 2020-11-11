Man who torched Padua bars ID'd

COVID: hospitals close to collapse - doctors, nurses
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
L'ipermercato è a 1km da casa ma in un altro comune: multati nel Leccese
i più letti
Covid, giornata nera in Puglia: 1245 nuovi casi (metà nel Barese), 25 morti. I ricoveri toccano quota 1.147.
Manfredonia, 34 contagiati in Rsa
Caos scuole in Puglia, dopo la svista dell'Avvocatura statale, arriva la nota del Ministero: noi contro Emiliano al Tar
Il presidente di Innovapuglia e il «ciondolo magico»: purifica l’aria dal virus. «Ma non c'entra il Covid»
Coronavirus, in Italia oltre 35mila nuovi casi e altri 580 morti. Quasi un milione di contagi da inizio pandemia
PADUA
11 Novembre 2020
PADUA, NOV 11 - A 55-year-old rough sleeper of Calabrian origin has been identified as the man who set fire to three historic bars in the centre of Padua on the night of Monday-Tuesday, police said Wednesday. He was arrested after police viewed CCTV footage and quizzed informants in the Veneto city. The tramp has a criminal record for robbery, fraud, drug offences, weapons offences, and illegal gambling, police said. Police said they had ID'd the man after establishing that his appearance, build and clothes were the same as the homeless person caught on security cameras leaving the scene of one of the fires. The arson attacks left the outsides of the bars scorched. They caused "huge damage", owners said. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su