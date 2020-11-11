Cops eyeing other 'orgies' of man who raped girl, 18

MILAN, NOV 11 - Italian police said Wednesday they would view security camera footage of other alleged orgies of a leading Milanese businessman arrested Friday on suspicion of drugging and raping an 18-year-old girl in his penthouse flat overlooking the iconic Duomo cathedral. Start-up king Alberto Genovese, a Naples born 43-year-old who founded online insurance brokerage firm Facile.it, is accused by the girl of drugging and raping her after an alleged orgy in his flat. He denies the charges and says his parties were decorous affairs. Prosecutors said Wednesday they were also ready to interview members of Genovese's entourage including his bodyguard. Genovese sold Facile.it in 2014 and has since founded other Internet start-ups. An investigation has established, police say, that Genovese drugged and raped the girl in a room that was guarded by his bodyguard on October 10. Police are now looking at other alleged drugs and sex parties in the weeks leading up to the alleged attack. Several girls have said they heard that other episodes of sexual violence occurred at other parties. One girl reportedly told police she was raped on Ibiza last summer, but declined to make an official statement about this. Prosecutors said they were considering drugs and prostitution charges too. (ANSA).