NGO ship rescuing 100 migrants in sea

LAMPEDUSA, NOV 11 - The NGO run migrant rescue ship Open Arms is currently rescuing some 100 migrants from the waters of the central Mediterranean, the NGO said Wednesday. It said the migrants who risk drowning include several women and children. Open Arms said the rickety boat they were travelling on had collapsed and tipped them into the sea. The migrants are expected to be taken to the island of Lampedusa once they have been recovered. (ANSA).