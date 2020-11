Former ASPI CEO Castellucci put under house arrest (2)

ROME, NOV 11 - Giovanni Castellucci, the former CEO of highways company ASPI, has been put under house arrest, sources said Wednesday. Castellucci was among a number of former and current ASPI managers to be arrested in relation to a probe in to highway sound barrier panels.. Others included Michele Donferri Mitelli and Paolo Berti, the former maintenance chief and director of the operative centre of the company respectively. They were put under house arrest too. (ANSA).