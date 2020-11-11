Man shoots wife dead, calls cops

COVID: hospitals close to collapse - doctors, nurses
11 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 11 - A 34-year-old man shot his wife dead then called police to report the crime near Caserta north of Naples on Wednesday. The incident happened at Cancello Scallo, a district of the town of San Felice a Cancello. The wife was said to be slightly younger than the man. He told police he took her to an area in the countryside and shot her with a handgun several times before leaving her body there. The man said he shot her after they had a row. Carabinieri went to the man's home and arrested him. They then took his confession, went to the country spot and found the woman's body. They found the gun, a second-hand weapon, at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered, even though the cause of death appears clear. (ANSA).
