Mercoledì 11 Novembre 2020 | 13:38

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

PADUA
Man who torched Padua bars ID'd

Man who torched Padua bars ID'd

 
LAMPEDUSA
NGO ship rescuing 100 migrants in sea

NGO ship rescuing 100 migrants in sea

 
MILAN
Cops eyeing other 'orgies' of man who raped girl, 18

Cops eyeing other 'orgies' of man who raped girl, 18

 
MESSINA
33 arrests as Messina mafia clan busted

33 arrests as Messina mafia clan busted

 
ROME
Man shoots wife dead, calls cops

Man shoots wife dead, calls cops

 
ROME
Over 5,500 illegal websites, pirate channels blocked

Over 5,500 illegal websites, pirate channels blocked

 
ROME
We're trying to avoid a total lockdown says Conte

We're trying to avoid a total lockdown says Conte

 
ROME
Former ASPI CEO Castellucci put under house arrest

Former ASPI CEO Castellucci put under house arrest

 
ROME
Former ASPI CEO Castellucci put under house arrest (2)

Former ASPI CEO Castellucci put under house arrest (2)

 
ROME
Flare gun found in COVID ward

Flare gun found in COVID ward

 
ROME
COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

 

Il Biancorosso

Il tecnico
Bari, Auteri si è beccato il virus: è in isolamento domiciliare

Bari, Auteri si è beccato il virus: è in isolamento domiciliare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiLa decisione
Coronavirus, a Brindisi sindaco Rossi chiude mercato settimanale

Coronavirus, a Brindisi sindaco Rossi chiude mercato settimanale

 
BatIl caso
Coronavirus, donna di 77 anni trasportata in elicottero da Andria a Lecce

Coronavirus, donna di 77 anni trasportata in elicottero da Andria a Lecce

 
Barinel Barese
Castellana Grotte, 5 maestre positive: asilo chiuso fino al 20 novembre

Castellana Grotte, 5 maestre positive: asilo chiuso fino al 20 novembre

 
LecceTra Lizzanello e Cavallino
L'ipermercato è a 1km da casa ma in un altro comune: multati nel Leccese

L'ipermercato è a 1km da casa ma in un altro comune: multati nel Leccese

 
FoggiaSanità
Foggia, al Policlinico Riuniti in attivazione 32 nuovi posti letto

Foggia, al Policlinico Riuniti in attivazione 32 nuovi posti letto

 
MateraDroga
Da Matera ad Altamura con l'eroina: arrestato 32enne

Da Matera ad Altamura con l'eroina: arrestato 32enne

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mobilitazione all'ex Ilva: oggi Consiglio di fabbrica

Mobilitazione all'ex Ilva: oggi Consiglio di fabbrica

 
PotenzaCoronavirus
Basilicata valuta Dad anche per elementari e medie. Bardi: «Restrizioni unica arma»

Basilicata valuta Dad anche per elementari e medie. Bardi: «Restrizioni unica arma»

 

MESSINA

33 arrests as Messina mafia clan busted

Charged with drug trafficking, illegal betting on horse races

33 arrests as Messina mafia clan busted

MESSINA, NOV 11 - Italian police on Wednesay arrested 33 people as they broke up a Cosa Nostra clan in Messina. They said the operation had enabled them to break up the Galli Clan and its web of drug pushing across the Sicilian city. The clan also organised betting on illegal night-time horse races in the city and its outskirts, police said. Harness races took place after groups of youngsters on scooters blocked access to streets and roads, police said. The clan used two groups to push drugs, police said. One of them was allegedly lead by a woman who used her 12-year-old son to deliver the drugs, thereby eluding police controls. The other group, led by mafioso Carlo Altavilla, got huge quantities of drugs from Calabria and Campania, where the 'Ndrangheta and Camorra mafias respectively hold sway, police said. As for he horse racing and illegal betting, police said operations were led by a fruit and veg trader, Giuseppe Irrera, the son-in-law of jailed clan boss Luigi Galli. Galli, who is being detained under the tough 41 bis mafia prison regime, allegedly handed over the reins of the highly lucrative betting and racing business to Irrera, police said. Whenever disagreements arose over the various rackets, the clan asked the Santapaola clan in Catania to resolve them, police said. That clan is led from prison by historic superboss Benedetto 'Nitto' Santapaola. Those arrested Wednesday have been charged with mafia association, illegal horse racing, illegal betting on unauthorised sporting competitions, mistreatment of animals, fraudulent transfer of goods, extortion, conspiracy to traffic drugs, and drug pushing. Anti-mafia prosecutors in Messina are leading the probe. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati