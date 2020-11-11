Over 5,500 illegal websites, pirate channels blocked

ROME, NOV 11 - Italian State and finance police on Wednesday blocked over 5,500 live streaming sites and Telegram channels that were illegally broadcasting content protected by copyright. Investigators said activities worth around 10 million euros were confiscated from criminals, who used cryptocurrencies to collect payments.. The investigators said that 15 of the people under investigation claimed the citizenship wage basic income even though they were making big money form their illegal activities. (ANSA).