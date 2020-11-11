Mercoledì 11 Novembre 2020 | 12:20

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Over 5,500 illegal websites, pirate channels blocked

Over 5,500 illegal websites, pirate channels blocked

 
ROME
We're trying to avoid a total lockdown says Conte

We're trying to avoid a total lockdown says Conte

 
ROME
Former ASPI CEO Castellucci put under house arrest

Former ASPI CEO Castellucci put under house arrest

 
ROME
Flare gun found in COVID ward

Flare gun found in COVID ward

 
ROME
COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

 
ROME
COVID: 580 victims, 35,098 new cases

COVID: 580 victims, 35,098 new cases

 
ROME
COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

 
BOLOGNA
Eatery-bar split between COVID zones

Eatery-bar split between COVID zones

 
ROME
Family doctors call for COVID red zone across Italy

Family doctors call for COVID red zone across Italy

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari to meet Woods in first Masters of COVID era

Golf: Molinari to meet Woods in first Masters of COVID era

 
ROME
Soccer: We mustn't let Mancini down- stand-in boss Evani (4)

Soccer: We mustn't let Mancini down- stand-in boss Evani (4)

 

Il Biancorosso

Il tecnico
Bari, Auteri si è beccato il virus: è in isolamento domiciliare

Bari, Auteri si è beccato il virus: è in isolamento domiciliare

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BatIl caso
Coronavirus, donna di 77 anni trasportata in elicottero da Andria a Lecce

Coronavirus, donna di 77 anni trasportata in elicottero da Andria a Lecce

 
Barinel Barese
Castellana Grotte, 5 maestre positive: asilo chiuso fino al 20 novembre

Castellana Grotte, 5 maestre positive: asilo chiuso fino al 20 novembre

 
LecceTra Lizzanello e Cavallino
L'ipermercato è a 1km da casa ma in un altro comune: multati nel Leccese

L'ipermercato è a 1km da casa ma in un altro comune: multati nel Leccese

 
FoggiaSanità
Foggia, al Policlinico Riuniti in attivazione 32 nuovi posti letto

Foggia, al Policlinico Riuniti in attivazione 32 nuovi posti letto

 
MateraDroga
Da Matera ad Altamura con l'eroina: arrestato 32enne

Da Matera ad Altamura con l'eroina: arrestato 32enne

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mobilitazione all'ex Ilva: oggi Consiglio di fabbrica

Mobilitazione all'ex Ilva: oggi Consiglio di fabbrica

 
PotenzaCoronavirus
Basilicata valuta Dad anche per elementari e medie. Bardi: «Restrizioni unica arma»

Basilicata valuta Dad anche per elementari e medie. Bardi: «Restrizioni unica arma»

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Acque del depuratore sfociano in riserva Torre Guaceto: 12 indagati

Acque del depuratore sfociano in riserva Torre Guaceto: 12 indagati

 

ROME

We're trying to avoid a total lockdown says Conte

Premier says families must be prudent at Christmas

We're trying to avoid a total lockdown says Conte

ROME, NOV 11 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has said his government is doing everything it can to combat the spread of COVID-19 while averting another "total lockdown" like the one Italy endured during the first wave of the coronavirus. "I'm working to avoid a total lockdown," Conte said in an interview published by daily newspaper La Stampa on Wednesday. "The (contagion) curve is climbing but I expect it to start to bend over the next few days, in part due to the effect of the new measures." Last week Conte's government introduced a three-tier system of restrictions to combat the upswing in COVID cases. This saw Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Val d'Aosta go into a soft lockdown after being classed as high-contagion-risk red zones. The autonomous province of Bolzano joined them this week, when five regions, Abruzzo, Umbria, Basilicata, Liguria and Tuscany, were bumped up from yellow to orange zones, joining Puglia and Sicily. These areas have slightly less stringent restrictions as they have been classed as medium-high risk while the rest of the country is moderate risk - yellow. However, four other regions, Campania, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Emilia-Romagna, are close to being moved up a tier too. Under the restrictions, which apply until, December 3, non-essential shops and markets are closed in red zones and travel outside one's home town is banned, except for work or health reasons. Conte told La Stampa that the government "has a strategy" and called on the public to cooperate by respecting the contagion-prevention rules. He said the government was ready to continue in 2021 giving aid to the business forced to closed by the restrictions. He also said he expects people will be able to celebrate Christmas with their families, but stressed that this must be done "with prudence". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati