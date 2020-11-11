Former ASPI CEO Castellucci put under house arrest

Over 5,500 illegal websites, pirate channels blocked
ROME
11 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 11 - Giovanni Castellucci, the former CEO of highways company ASPI, has been put under house arrest, sources said Wednesday. Castellucci is among a number of former and current ASPI managers implicated in a probe in to highway sound barrier panels. Others include Michele Donferri Mitelli and Paolo Berti, the former maintenance chief and director of the operative centre of the company respectively. They were put under house arrest too. The probe is one of several to stem from the collapse of the ASPI-managed Morandi bridge in Genoa in 2018, a disaster that killed 43 people. The managers implicated in the investigation allegedly knew that the barriers were faulty and potentially dangerous as they risked giving way in conditions of strong wind, as happened in 2016 and 2017 in the Genoa area. The government has threatened to strip ASPI of its highway concessions if its parent company Atlantia does not come good on an agreement to transfer ownership to the State. (ANSA).
