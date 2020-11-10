COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

ROME, NOV 10 - Silvio Brusaferro, the head of Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Tuesday that there is a high risk of Italy's intensive-care units being swamped because of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. He said more restrictive measures should be brought forward in four regions: Emilia-Romagna, Campania, Friuli and Veneto. But official sources said no new ordinance was in the pipeline. "The critical threshold for the occupation (of COVID patients) in hospitals has been crossed in some regions and there is a high probability in all of Italy of saturation for intensive care departments within a month," Brusaferro told a press conference to present the ISS-health ministry's latest coronavirus monitoring report. "So there is alarm and we cannot underestimate the situation". Brusaferro said the nation's COVID-19 contagion rate is extremely high and "mitigation measures" are needed. "The incidence is high - 524 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the monitoring period (of the report) up to a few days ago," he said. "There are differences between regions but our country is well above the threshold set at the EU level... "Today we find ourselves in a high-risk situation with a need for mitigation measures, social measures, to slow the virus". (ANSA).