COVID: 580 victims, 35,098 new cases

10 Novembre 2020
ROME, NOV 10 - Some 35,098 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 580 new victims, the health ministry said Tuesday. This compared to 356 deaths Monday. It is the highest daily toll since April 14m, when there were 602 fresh victims. The country is now in a three-tier colour system of red, orange and yellow zones to face a second wave of the virus. (ANSA).
