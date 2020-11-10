Martedì 10 Novembre 2020 | 19:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Flare gun found in COVID ward

Flare gun found in COVID ward

 
ROME
COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

 
ROME
COVID: 580 victims, 35,098 new cases

COVID: 580 victims, 35,098 new cases

 
ROME
COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

 
BOLOGNA
Eatery-bar split between COVID zones

Eatery-bar split between COVID zones

 
ROME
Family doctors call for COVID red zone across Italy

Family doctors call for COVID red zone across Italy

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari to meet Woods in first Masters of COVID era

Golf: Molinari to meet Woods in first Masters of COVID era

 
ROME
Soccer: We mustn't let Mancini down- stand-in boss Evani (4)

Soccer: We mustn't let Mancini down- stand-in boss Evani (4)

 
FLORENCE
Mehta's Haydn concert to be live streamed by ANSA

Mehta's Haydn concert to be live streamed by ANSA

 
ROME
Bar owner arrested for sexual abuse of staff

Bar owner arrested for sexual abuse of staff

 
ROME
Holy See was unaware of McCarrick abuse says report

Holy See was unaware of McCarrick abuse says report

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari vola con i tenori Antenucci-Montalto

Bari vola con i tenori Antenucci-Montalto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaCoronavirus
Basilicata valuta Dad anche per elementari e medie. Bardi: «Restrizioni unica arma»

Basilicata valuta Dad anche per elementari e medie. Bardi: «Restrizioni unica arma»

 
MateraPolizia
Matera, sfascia casa per costringere la madre a dargli i soldi per la droga: arrestato 18enne

Matera, sfascia casa per costringere la madre a dargli i soldi per la droga: arrestato 18enne

 
Barinel Barese
Focolaio Covid in rsa Alberobello, muore 90enne: è l'ottava vittima

Focolaio Covid in rsa Alberobello, muore 90enne: è l'ottava vittima

 
TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, polizia arresta 42enne che spacciava eroina avvisando i clienti dal balcone

Taranto, polizia arresta 42enne che spacciava eroina avvisando i clienti dal balcone

 
BatCerimonia a Barletta
Pietro Mennea, l'«oro di Mosca» in un francobollo

Pietro Mennea, l'«oro di Mosca» in un francobollo

 
Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, carabinieri scoprono festa con 100 invitati: sanzioni, locale chiuso per 5 giorni

San Severo, carabinieri scoprono festa con 100 invitati: sanzioni, locale chiuso per 5 giorni

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Acque del depuratore sfociano in riserva Torre Guaceto: 12 indagati

Acque del depuratore sfociano in riserva Torre Guaceto: 12 indagati

 
LecceIl personaggio
Dal Salento alla Rai il coraggio di Maria De Giovanni: «La Sclerosi Multipla non mi impedisce di essere moglie e mamma combattente»

Dal Salento alla Rai il coraggio di Maria De Giovanni: «La Sclerosi Multipla non mi impedisce di essere moglie e mamma combattente»

 

i più letti

Covid Puglia, stabile curva contagi (+730) e 7 decessi nel Barese: oltre 4mila tamponi e + 84 ricoveri

Covid Puglia, stabile curva contagi (+730) e 7 decessi nel Barese: oltre 4mila tamponi e + 84 ricoveri

Puglia riaprono le scuole ma i pediatri di famiglia: «Tenete a casa i vostri figli»

Puglia riaprono le scuole ma i pediatri di famiglia: «Tenete a casa i vostri figli»
Emiliano: «Ora preferibile la dad»

Federica Panicucci si sposerà a Savelletri in Puglia

Federica Panicucci si sposerà a Savelletri in Puglia

Caos scuole in Puglia, nel «duello» al TAR l’avvocatura dello Stato «appoggia» Emiliano

Caos scuole in Puglia, dopo la svista dell'Avvocatura statale, arriva la nota del Ministero: noi contro Emiliano al Tar

Covid, giornata nera: 1245 nuovi casi (metà nel Barese), 25 morti. I ricoveri toccano quota 1.147.

Covid, giornata nera in Puglia: 1245 nuovi casi (metà nel Barese), 25 morti. I ricoveri toccano quota 1.147.

ROME

COVID: 580 victims, 35,098 new cases

Highest daily toll since mid-April

COVID: 580 victims, 35,098 new cases

ROME, NOV 10 - Some 35,098 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 580 new victims, the health ministry said Tuesday. This compared to 356 deaths Monday. It is the highest daily toll since April 14m, when there were 602 fresh victims. The country is now in a three-tier colour system of red, orange and yellow zones to face a second wave of the virus. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati