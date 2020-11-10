Martedì 10 Novembre 2020 | 19:26

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Flare gun found in COVID ward

Flare gun found in COVID ward

 
ROME
COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

 
ROME
COVID: 580 victims, 35,098 new cases

COVID: 580 victims, 35,098 new cases

 
ROME
COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

 
BOLOGNA
Eatery-bar split between COVID zones

Eatery-bar split between COVID zones

 
ROME
Family doctors call for COVID red zone across Italy

Family doctors call for COVID red zone across Italy

 
ROME
Golf: Molinari to meet Woods in first Masters of COVID era

Golf: Molinari to meet Woods in first Masters of COVID era

 
ROME
Soccer: We mustn't let Mancini down- stand-in boss Evani (4)

Soccer: We mustn't let Mancini down- stand-in boss Evani (4)

 
FLORENCE
Mehta's Haydn concert to be live streamed by ANSA

Mehta's Haydn concert to be live streamed by ANSA

 
ROME
Bar owner arrested for sexual abuse of staff

Bar owner arrested for sexual abuse of staff

 
ROME
Holy See was unaware of McCarrick abuse says report

Holy See was unaware of McCarrick abuse says report

 

Il Biancorosso

Biancorossi
Bari vola con i tenori Antenucci-Montalto

Bari vola con i tenori Antenucci-Montalto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PotenzaCoronavirus
Basilicata valuta Dad anche per elementari e medie. Bardi: «Restrizioni unica arma»

Basilicata valuta Dad anche per elementari e medie. Bardi: «Restrizioni unica arma»

 
MateraPolizia
Matera, sfascia casa per costringere la madre a dargli i soldi per la droga: arrestato 18enne

Matera, sfascia casa per costringere la madre a dargli i soldi per la droga: arrestato 18enne

 
Barinel Barese
Focolaio Covid in rsa Alberobello, muore 90enne: è l'ottava vittima

Focolaio Covid in rsa Alberobello, muore 90enne: è l'ottava vittima

 
TarantoL'operazione
Taranto, polizia arresta 42enne che spacciava eroina avvisando i clienti dal balcone

Taranto, polizia arresta 42enne che spacciava eroina avvisando i clienti dal balcone

 
BatCerimonia a Barletta
Pietro Mennea, l'«oro di Mosca» in un francobollo

Pietro Mennea, l'«oro di Mosca» in un francobollo

 
Foggianel foggiano
San Severo, carabinieri scoprono festa con 100 invitati: sanzioni, locale chiuso per 5 giorni

San Severo, carabinieri scoprono festa con 100 invitati: sanzioni, locale chiuso per 5 giorni

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Acque del depuratore sfociano in riserva Torre Guaceto: 12 indagati

Acque del depuratore sfociano in riserva Torre Guaceto: 12 indagati

 
LecceIl personaggio
Dal Salento alla Rai il coraggio di Maria De Giovanni: «La Sclerosi Multipla non mi impedisce di essere moglie e mamma combattente»

Dal Salento alla Rai il coraggio di Maria De Giovanni: «La Sclerosi Multipla non mi impedisce di essere moglie e mamma combattente»

 

i più letti

Covid Puglia, stabile curva contagi (+730) e 7 decessi nel Barese: oltre 4mila tamponi e + 84 ricoveri

Covid Puglia, stabile curva contagi (+730) e 7 decessi nel Barese: oltre 4mila tamponi e + 84 ricoveri

Puglia riaprono le scuole ma i pediatri di famiglia: «Tenete a casa i vostri figli»

Puglia riaprono le scuole ma i pediatri di famiglia: «Tenete a casa i vostri figli»
Emiliano: «Ora preferibile la dad»

Federica Panicucci si sposerà a Savelletri in Puglia

Federica Panicucci si sposerà a Savelletri in Puglia

Caos scuole in Puglia, nel «duello» al TAR l’avvocatura dello Stato «appoggia» Emiliano

Caos scuole in Puglia, dopo la svista dell'Avvocatura statale, arriva la nota del Ministero: noi contro Emiliano al Tar

Covid, giornata nera: 1245 nuovi casi (metà nel Barese), 25 morti. I ricoveri toccano quota 1.147.

Covid, giornata nera in Puglia: 1245 nuovi casi (metà nel Barese), 25 morti. I ricoveri toccano quota 1.147.

ROME

COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

Bring measures forward in four regions says Brusaferro

COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

ROME, NOV 10 - Silvio Brusaferro, the head of Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Tuesday that there is a high risk of Italy's intensive-care units being swamped because of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. He said more restrictive measures should be brought forward in four regions: Emilia-Romagna, Campania, Friuli and Veneto. "The critical threshold for the occupation (of COVID patients) in hospitals has been crossed in some regions and there is a high probability in all of Italy of saturation for intensive care departments within a month," Brusaferro told a press conference to present the ISS-health ministry's latest coronavirus monitoring report. "So there is alarm and we cannot underestimate the situation". Brusaferro said the nation's COVID-19 contagion rate is extremely high and "mitigation measures" are needed. "The incidence is high - 524 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the monitoring period (of the report) up to a few days ago," he said. "There are differences between regions but our country is well above the threshold set at the EU level... "Today we find ourselves in a high-risk situation with a need for mitigation measures, social measures, to slow the virus". (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati