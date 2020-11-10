COVID: High risk of Italy's ICUs being swamped says ISS

ROME, NOV 10 - Silvio Brusaferro, the head of Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Tuesday that there is a high risk of Italy's intensive-care units being swamped because of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. He said more restrictive measures should be brought forward in four regions: Emilia-Romagna, Campania, Friuli and Veneto. "The critical threshold for the occupation (of COVID patients) in hospitals has been crossed in some regions and there is a high probability in all of Italy of saturation for intensive care departments within a month," Brusaferro told a press conference to present the ISS-health ministry's latest coronavirus monitoring report. "So there is alarm and we cannot underestimate the situation". Brusaferro said the nation's COVID-19 contagion rate is extremely high and "mitigation measures" are needed. "The incidence is high - 524 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the monitoring period (of the report) up to a few days ago," he said. "There are differences between regions but our country is well above the threshold set at the EU level... "Today we find ourselves in a high-risk situation with a need for mitigation measures, social measures, to slow the virus". (ANSA).