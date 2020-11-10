Eatery-bar split between COVID zones

BOLOGNA, NOV 10 - A restaurant-cum-bar straddling the border between Emilia Romagna and Tuscany will be split in two by differing COVID rules Wednesday, with the bar closing along with the rest of Tuscan establishments and the restaurant staying open along with its Emilian companions. Tuscany goes into 'orange' medium-to-high COVID status at midnight while Emilia stays yellow, as a low-to-moderate risk. Paolo Marchi Lunardi, owner of the Osteria del Duca establishment, said on the phone: "From tomorrow we'll be half open and half-closed: the restaurant, in the province of Modena, will be operational as usual, while the shutters will fall on the bar, in the territory of Lucca." He said the osteria shared its fate with a nearby church. "The church is right on the border between San Pellegrino in Alpe, in Emilia-Romagna, and Castiglione di Garfagnana, in Tuscany: we don't know if it will keep welcoming the faithful or not". Both spots are in the central Italian Apennines. (ANSA).